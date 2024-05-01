Chicago Police charge Xavier Tate Jr. in Officer Huesca's shooting death

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago police officer last month has been charged.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, of Aurora, was taken into custody Wednesday night by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Glendale Heights.

On Thursday, Chicago PD announced charges for Tate, which include the following:

First-degree murder

Aggravated vehicular hijacking

Possession of a stolen firearm

"As we continue to grieve the loss of a kind and compassionate young man and police officer, this is the beginning of justice for Officer Huesca, his family and all his loved ones," Chicago PD said in a statement.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges and said Tate will appear in court Friday morning. His new mugshot was also released:

Pictured is Xavier Tate Jr.

Chicago Alderman Hopkins and the Chicago Police Department first announced Tate's arrest on "X" Wednesday night.

More details on Tate's arrest will be announced during a press conference Friday morning.

Tate was wanted for first-degree murder after Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca was killed on April 21.

Just before 3 a.m. that Sunday morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, where they found Officer Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

He was located in the 3100 block of West 56th Street and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Huesca was in uniform at the time of the shooting but was wearing something that covered it since he was off duty and that his vehicle was taken. It was later recovered, police said.

Following the shooting, Chicago police released video of Tate, asking for the public's help in locating him in connection with the murder.

Last Friday, Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with Huesca's death. One person had been taken out of a home in handcuffs.

Then, on Monday, Chicago police confirmed to FOX 32 that Caschaus Tate, 20, was the individual taken into custody. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Caschaus is a relative of Xavier L. Tate Jr. Police also confirmed that the arrest was connected to the search on Friday and that Caschaus has a connection to Xavier Tate.

It is unknown at this time when Xavier Tate will be in court next.