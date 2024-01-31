Chicago becomes largest US city to pass Gaza ceasefire resolution

Chicago City Council members cast their votes Wednesday on a resolution that calls for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The resolution passed after Mayor Brandon Johnson broke a 23-23 tied vote. The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) says Chicago is the largest city in the country to pass a ceasefire resolution.

The resolution, known as "Uniting for Peace," was introduced by Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd). It is modeled after one put out by the United Nations General Assembly last month.

In addition to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the resolution seeks "the unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access."

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that sparked the war killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s offensive is up to 26,900, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths but says most of those killed were women and children.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., State Rep. Abdelnaseer Rashid, Jewish Voices for Peace, American Muslims for Palestine and other groups will hold a news conference Wednesday morning calling on City Council members to support the resolution.

A rally was scheduled to take place at Daley Plaza immediately after the City Council meeting.

The Illinois Republican Party issued a statement on the city council's decision, shared below:

"Democrats in Chicago and across the state would rather engage in posturing theatrics than take action to protect our citizens. Today's vote is not only a slap in the face to the hostages held at the hands of terrorists abroad, but sends a clear message that the City Council and Chicago Democrats would rather do anything except their jobs. Much like Nero, Chicagoans are dying due lax criminal prosecution backed by Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker. Migrants are overrunning Chicago due to inconsistent, dysfunctional responses from the city and state. Chicago Public Schools are failing and about to become less safe if Johnson succeeds in removing police officers from schools.

Democrats would rather waste time virtue signaling about a conflict half a world away than do the hard work of governing for the common good."

On Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools students staged a walkout in solidarity with Palestine outside City Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.