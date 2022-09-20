'Horrific' explosion injures at least 6 at Chicago apartment

Multiple people were injured during an explosion at an apartment Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Ten ambulances were sent to the building, located at Washington Boulevard and West End Avenue, around 9 a.m., fire officials said.

At least six people were transported to local hospitals, officials said. Two men were taken to Loyola University Medical Center, one serious to critical and the other fair to serious, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

A man and a woman were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, both fair to serious. A woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in fair to serious condition, and a man was taken in serious to critical condition to Mount Sinai.

Firefighters have begun searching for additional people who were inside the structure.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Ashunda Harris, who lives nearby, said the force of the explosion blew her door open and shook her building.

Harris said the first thing she thought of was potential fatalities.

"God, let there be survivors," Harris said. "Let them be at work. Let the children be at school. [Let] no one be home. When I walked up it was nothing but clouds, what was going on with the foundation collapsing. So my mind just went to please let no one be home right now."

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, per CFD.

"No one knows what the heck caused it," Langford told the Sun-Times.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Image provided by the Chicago Fire Department

Images and video shared by the Chicago Fire Department showed debris on top of cars and part of the top floor of an apartment complex blown away.

"I've heard trains collide. I've heard trucks hit the viaduct, so I know sounds and I've been here 20-plus years, so I knew it was something horrific happening," Harris said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the CPD bomb unit are assisting with the investigation at the scene.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.