There's plenty to do in D.C. this weekend – including a beer festival, a Cherry Blossom parade, and performances by Ginuwine, Suga Bear featuring the E.U. Band, Kelly Price, and more. A couple of events will shut down roads in the city, so make sure you plan ahead.

On Saturday, Constitution Avenue will be filled with colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands from across the country as the 2024 Cherry Blossom Parade takes over the District.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to use alternative modes of transportation, such as Capital Bikeshare, scooters, Metrobus, or Metrorail to get to the festivities because parking will be limited, and several streets will be closed.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: A general view of 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Cherry Blossom Parade road closures and parking restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound lanes)

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps

Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge & 14th Street Bridge (HOV) (All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SE/SW Freeway)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 14: Rare Essence performs onstage for 2018 DC Emancipation Day at Freedom Plaza on April 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) Expand

On Sunday, the Emancipation Day Celebration will be held on Freedom Plaza, located at 1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has planned a parade, performances by Ginuwine, Kelly Price, E.U. featuring Suga Bear, Black Alley, Marcus Johnson, and more musical artists – in addition to fireworks. The festivities will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

Emancipation Day Celebration road closures and parking restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The Metropolitan Police Department will be out enforcing the safety regulations. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

For more fun things to do in D.C. this weekend click here.