DC Emancipation Day and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

This weekend is set to welcome some high temperatures and plenty of outdoor events. Kick it off with fun things to do around in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

D.C. Mayor Bowser will host this year’s Emancipation Day Parade, concert, and fireworks. The free festivities begin with a parade, followed by the D.C. Emancipation Day Concert on Freedom Plaza – featuring D.C.’s own Ginuwine, Kelly Price, Ricky Dillard, New Generation, and EU featuring Sugar Bear, along with Go-Go fusion band Black Alley, Marcus Johnson, and other local and national artists.

The Japanese Street Festival is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the United States. This two-day event will feature performances, food, and plenty of unique items for purchase. Grab a friend and submerge yourself in Japanese culture and arts this weekend.

The Shipgarten's Spooky Festival on Saturday the 13th of April will be a spooky blast. Costumes are encouraged to help set the ghostly ambiance that'll send shivers down your spine.

The DC Beer Fest returns to Nationals Park this weekend. Grab your friends and enjoy some warm weather while indulging in beer samples from over 80 breweries. The event will feature live music and a variety of food trucks.

The Nation’s Springtime Parade will be held on Constitution Avenue and feature lots of activities. Attendees will enjoy grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers.

