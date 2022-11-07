Charles County Sheriff's officer indicted for rape, solicitation of prostitution

article

A Charles County Sheriff's officer has been indicted in connection with second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in office.

A grand jury has indicted Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36, a seven-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. He was relieved of his duties in January 2022, after the agency was made aware of the allegations.

A judge has ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the requirements for electronic monitoring.

In accordance with agency policy, Keys was suspended without pay until his court hearing.

"This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the Agency," Major Ronald Farrell, Assistant Sheriff of Administration said. "I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent."