Charles County man charged with first-degree assault

Police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree assault in Charles County.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Brian Anthony Cave. Cave was arrested by members of a fugitive task force in connection with a domestic-related assault that occurred in December 2020.

Police say Cave brandished a firearm and threatened a woman. Shortly after being charged, Cave was given a $5,000 bond.

He was indicted on the assault charge in February 2021, but failed to appear in court. A bench warrant was issued, but Cave could not be immediately located. Authorities later learned Cave was in the Baltimore area where task force officers were able to locate and apprehend him after a brief foot pursuit.

He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.