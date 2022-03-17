Charles County Public School bus with students aboard involved in crash

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a school bus that collided with a passenger vehicle on Thursday morning.

The crash is on MD-288 Berry Rd. near Middletown Rd. Police say an occupied school bus with students aboard collided with a passenger vehicle.

There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown. Investigators are on the scene.

The bus is a Charles County Public School bus. It was traveling to Berry Elementary School and had 20 students on board, according to school officials.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.