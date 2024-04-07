$10K reward offered for information in decades-old murder of young Charles County mother

The Charles County Sheriff's Office and Crime Solvers are offering a $10,000 reward for information in a decades-old cold case.

Detectives are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the 2003 murder of Lamon Wright.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wright was shot and killed on April 7, 2003, as she was about to enter her townhouse on Hadley Drive in Waldorf.

Lamon had just returned from dropping her daughter off at daycare and her other child was inside the home waiting for her to return. She was just 30 years old when she died.

Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.