Charges dropped against DC man found with ‘cop killer’ handgun

On Jan. 27, D.C. police arrested Sean Alston and charged him with possessing a Belgian made FN 5x7 handgun -- a pistol the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence labeled a "cop killer" gun n 2005 after tests determined the ammunition could pierce the Kevlar vests worn by police officers nationwide.

D.C. police say Alston was found injured outside an apartment building at 2350 Washington Place Northeast after jumping off a balcony.

Police say officers were called to the building for a "violent assault" and once on the scene entered the apartment "in order to conduct a protective sweep for victims."

According to a police report, once inside, officers noticed a pistol with an extended magazine along with a "substantial amount of marijuana."

Investigators then applied for and carried out a search warrant on the apartment and seized the pot, the pistol, $32,000 in cash along with other drugs.

A search warrant filed with the court says officers also seized 30 rounds of 5.7x28 ammunition.

A spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS confirms an ambulance was called to the address and a male was transported to a hospital.

D.C. Superior Court records show Alston did not appear in court until the 29th where prosecutors with the U.S. Attorneys Office "no papered" the case. Meaning all charges were dropped and Alston was free to go.

The U.S. Attorneys Office typically does not comment on why cases are dismissed and a spokesperson for the office has so far not responded to a request for comment on this case as well.

We also reached out to the Brady Campaign for comment but have so far received no response.

Alston, 31, had been charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession to Distribute.a Controlled Substance while Armed.

In recent cases in which DC Police have filed firearms charges against a suspect, investigators have also filed search warrants seeking DNA. Detectives then hope to link the seized weapon with the suspects genetic profile.

However, as of February 12 court records show no search warrant has been filed for Sean Alston.

The FN 5x7 pistol has been a target of gun control activists for years. Members of Congress have introduced legislation in hopes of getting the weapon banned and in 2005 when the Brady Campaign showed video evidence the ammunition fired from the pistol could pierce an armored vest the NRA claimed the tests were flawed.

In November of 2009 Army Major Nidal Hasan used a FN 5x7 pistol to kill 13 people and wound 29 others during a mass shooting at Fort Hood.

In November of 2019 Dayton police say the FN 5x7 was used to kill Detective Jorge DelRio during a drug raid.