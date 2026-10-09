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Charges downgraded for teen accused of shooting on Prince George's Community College campus

By
FOX 5 DC
Prince George's County
Published October 9, 2026 8:02 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 8:02 PM EDT
Car catches fire in Olney crash; charges downgraded for teen suspect in community college shooting
Car catches fire in Olney crash; charges downgraded for teen suspect in community college shooting

Car catches fire in Olney crash; charges downgraded for teen suspect in community college shooting

A car caught fire after a crash in Olney, Maryland; charges were downgraded for the teen accused of shooting another at Prince George’s Community College and more top headlines. 

The Brief

    • Charges against a teen accused in a non-fatal shooting have been downgraded.
    • The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and injuring a 15-year-old on the campus of Prince George's Community College.
    • The teen is now charged with reckless endangerment and gun offenses in the juvenile system.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. - Charges have been downgraded against a 16-year-old who is accused of shooting and injuring another teen on the campus of Prince George's Community College. 

What we know:

The Upper Marlboro teen was arrested a day after the shooting. Police responded to the college campus on September 23 after a 15-year-old walked into a medical center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen has since been released from the hospital. 

Police said the two teens were allegedly involved in a dispute earlier in the day, leading to the shooting. 

The college campus and nearby Largo High School were placed on lockdown as police searched the campus for the suspect. 

READ MORE | 16-year-old arrested for shooting teen on Prince George's Community College campus

The teen was initially charged as an adult with attempted murder and ordered to be held without bond. 

On Friday, court officials said the teen is now facing reckless endangerment and gun charges in the juvenile system.

The State's Attorney's Office said it would not comment on any pending investigations or cases involving juveniles. 

The Source: Information in this article is from Prince George's County court officials. 

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