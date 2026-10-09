Charges downgraded for teen accused of shooting on Prince George's Community College campus

The Brief Charges against a teen accused in a non-fatal shooting have been downgraded. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and injuring a 15-year-old on the campus of Prince George's Community College. The teen is now charged with reckless endangerment and gun offenses in the juvenile system.



Charges have been downgraded against a 16-year-old who is accused of shooting and injuring another teen on the campus of Prince George's Community College.

What we know:

The Upper Marlboro teen was arrested a day after the shooting. Police responded to the college campus on September 23 after a 15-year-old walked into a medical center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen has since been released from the hospital.

Police said the two teens were allegedly involved in a dispute earlier in the day, leading to the shooting.

The college campus and nearby Largo High School were placed on lockdown as police searched the campus for the suspect.

READ MORE | 16-year-old arrested for shooting teen on Prince George's Community College campus

The teen was initially charged as an adult with attempted murder and ordered to be held without bond.

On Friday, court officials said the teen is now facing reckless endangerment and gun charges in the juvenile system.

The State's Attorney's Office said it would not comment on any pending investigations or cases involving juveniles.