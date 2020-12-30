Chaos, panic in 911 calls after Nashville bombing

While much of the country awoke to a peaceful Christmas morning last week, residents around downtown Nashville were greeted by mayhem.

On Wednesday, FOX 5 obtained audio from 911 calls revealing the panic that followed a recreational vehicle exploding.

READ MORE: Nashville bombing suspect identified, acted as 'lone wolf,' police sources say

Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad.

The RV exploded shortly afterward.

READ MORE: White box truck playing audio 'similar' to RV in Nashville explosion shuts down Tennessee highway

Advertisement

Some of the calls were about an audio message warning about the bomb. Others reported the blast itself.

Additional information has surfaced that police were given a tip about the suspect, Anthony Warner, over a year ago.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Warner’s girlfriend told them he was building bombs in his RV.

Police went to her home, but never talked to Warner.

Warner died in the explosion.

The motivation behind the bombing still eludes investigators.

