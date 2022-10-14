Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole

A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County.

Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on US-50 onto the ramp to northbound Sully Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole.

Detectives do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone who had information about the crash are asked to call the crash reconstruction unit at 703-280-0543.