Changes coming to Montgomery County school lunch debt policy

The Montgomery County Board of Education is set to vote on a policy that would change the way it handles student lunch debt and would halt a controversial proposed penalty for non-payment.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says Montgomery County Public Schools recognized that giving different, cheaper meals to kids who can't pay was a problem.

In 2018 the system started letting those students have their lunch of choice. But that came at a price: more than $400,000 in meal debt.

In response, MCPS proposed going back to what some believe is a 'lunch of shame,' Alnwick said.

The alternative meal - a turkey and cheese whole grain sandwich - is what was given to students who had unpaid balances on their lunch accounts as opposed to the 'hot meal of choice' that other students got.

Some might say there's nothing wrong with the sandwich for lunch. But students have known for years it's the penalty for non-payment.

The policy exempted students who qualify for free and reduced meals. The federal threshold is family income of $34,000, Alnwick said.

But those who don't qualify and had unpaid balances of $35 or more got stuck with the sandwich.

Many took exception with this. A revised policy says now those students will still get a meal of choice but can't buy anything a la carte.

The school policy also emphasizes that communication about debts will be between administration and parents only.

The board will vote on the revised policy Tuesday. It would go into effect July 1.