Chad Daybell sentenced to death for murders

Chad Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Prophet," has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty on all counts in his triple murder case in Idaho.

On Thursday, a jury found Daybell guilty of killing his wife Lori Vallow's two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and his previous wife, Tammy.

Lori Vallow was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Background of the case

The bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried in the Daybell backyard on June 9, 2020. Nearly four years later, the fate of Chad Daybell has been decided by a jury in Idaho.

However, Daybell and his then-mistress Lori Vallow caused a wake of destruction that began years earlier.

In 2008, Vallow's brother Alex Cox was sentenced to 90 days in jail for assaulting Vallow's 3rd husband, Joseph Ryan.

Ryan died 10 years later in 2018 when suspicions started to come to the surface about Vallow's fascination with Daybell's doomsday fiction books.

Here is a timeline of events that happened from 2018-2022

Vallow was convicted of murder in 2023 in Idaho and sentenced to life in prison without parole. She is currently being held in prison in Arizona awaiting a trial based on the death of her 4th husband, Charles Vallow.

Hundreds of people were tangled in the web created by Vallow and Daybell. A deeper dive into who's who in the case can be found here.