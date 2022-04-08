Cell phone sparks fire at Maryland printing company

A cell phone that was dropped into a printing press caused a significant fire in Burtonsville Friday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service (MCFRS).

Officials say the phone was accidentally dropped into an operating printing press, and once the battery was damaged it ignited combustibles and paper in the machinery. The incident took place at the House of Printing on Old Columbia Pike with firefighters from Howard County and Prince George's County assisting MCFRS on the scene.

The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The estimated damage is believed to be around $50,000.