Celebrate Valentine's Day across the DC region

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, it’s time to get your plans and reservations in order.

The lovers' holiday lands in the middle of the week on Wednesday, February 14, and whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or the perfect place to enjoy a themed evening, FOX 5 has you covered.

Valentine's Day Activities

Wear Ever Jewelry Class:

This jewelry making class is located in Historic Old Town Alexandria and allows you to learn from award-winning instructors in small intimate group classes. Learn how you can book a session here.

The beachKraft Gallery:

This art gallery in Olney, Maryland exhibits a number of art pieces and also teaches art and creative craft classes for both adults and children ages 6 and up. Click here to learn how you can book a class.

Cooking/Baking class:

Sur la table offers a number of cooking and baking classes that feature a large variety of menu items across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Learn how you can set up a cooking lesson here.

Tuft Tuft:

Let your creativity run wild with a DIY class on making your own rug with your favorite design and colors. This DIY class is located in Tyson's Corner and features several collections. Book your rug-making experience here.

Valentine's Day Dinner

Urban Roast:

Urban Roast is a D.C. restaurant located right across the street from the Capital One Arena. The restaurant is featuring themed Valentine's Day decorum and cocktails.

Georgia Brown's:

Geoegia Brown's is serving up much more than flavorful southern cuisine and creative cocktails. The restaurant will be offering a special Valentine's Day menu along with live jazz on Wednesday and Friday night.

La Vie:

La Vie is whipping up cocktails and tasty bites that are almost too pretty to eat. The restaurant offers a diverse menu with a Mediterranean twist that overlooks the water at the Wharf.

Mon Ami Gabi:

Mon Ami will be offering a Valentine's Day menu from Friday, February 9 – Thursday, February 22. This Bethesda restaurant will be offering a dinner menu, the Prix Fixe, that is available for $80 per person, plus tax

Huncho House:

Huncho House located in Hyattsville, Maryland is offering a five-course Valentine's Day menu that will also feature live entertainment and complimentary drinks. Chef Tobias has curated a very special menu and experience to help celebrate the lovers holiday.