Top 10 restaurants for Valentine's Day celebrations in the DMV

Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner, a place to celebrate friendship or anything in between, FOX 5 has you covered with the best places in the DMV to dine at this Valentine's Day.

Erin Como, co-host of LION Lunch Hour and host of Cooking with Como, shared her top 10 favorites for you.

The Greenhouse at the Jefferson

American | 1200 16th St NW

Erin Says : "I did a segment for my Christmas Cooking With Como. Very romantic ambiance – the food and drinks are AMAZING!"

Price : $173 per person

Includes : Five-course menu offered from Feb. 11-14.

Reservations here.

Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons

Steakhouse | 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Erin Says : "I call this restaurant my home base. It is my go-to for special occasions or to grab a martini at the bar. The trio of duck fat fries - best fries in the city. The service is incredible, and the Sommelier Winn Roberton is very knowledgeable if you have any wine questions."

Price : $130 per person

Includes : Three-course prix-fixe menu on Feb. 14 only.

Reservations here.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Steakhouse | 1050 31st St NW

Erin Says : "This restaurant is special to me because I've had the pleasure of cooking with the one and only Wolfgang Puck in the kitchen! The food and service are incredible. It's such a special place for a nice Valentine's Day dinner."

Price : $245 per person

Includes : Five-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 only.

Reservations here.

Fiola Mare

Seafood | 3100 K St NW

Erin Says : "Very romantic, and right on the Georgetown waterfront."

Price : $275 per person, $25 deposit per person

Includes : Four-course tasting menu with an option to rent an igloo for $300.

Reservations here.

The St. Regis DC Afternoon Tea

Fine Dining | 923 Black Lives Matter Plz NW

Erin Says : "A fun Valentine's date and a great dinner alternative."

Price : $89 per person

Includes : Tea, scones, Valentine's Day-themed pastries and desserts and optional champagne pairings.

Reservations here.

The Inn at Little Washington

American | 309 Middle St, Washington, VA

Erin Says : "I have not been here yet, but it's on my list of places to check out. I've heard AMAZING things!"

Price : $328 per person

Includes : Valentine's Day menu on Feb. 14 only.

Reservations here.

Gravitas

New American | 1401 Okie St NE

Erin Says : "I had my anniversary dinner here last year, and we agreed it was one of the best meals we've ever shared."

Price : $165 per person

Includes : Four-course Valentine's Day dinner.

Reservations here.

RPM Italian

Italian | 650 K St NW

Erin Says : "Pasta is love."

Price : $50 deposit per person

Includes : Valentine's Day dinner menu.

Reservations here.

Xiquet by Danny Lledo

Spanish | 2404 Wisconsin Ave

Erin Says : "A fancy fine dining experience, perfect for a very special occasion."

Price : $350 per person, $250 per person wine pairing with special toast

Includes : Tasting menu offered on Feb. 10 through 14.

Reservations here.

Albi

Middle Eastern | 1346 4th St SE

Erin Says : "Highly recommend – just delicious!"

Price : $225 per person, $135 per person optional wine pairing

Includes : Multi-course Valentine's Day meal with Chef Rafidi’s semi-improvisational Sofra menu.

Reservations here.