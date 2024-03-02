Pro-Palestine protest in front of Israeli Embassy causes road closures in Northwest DC

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters have convened in front of the Israeli Embassy in D.C.

The D.C. branch of Party for Socialism and Liberation have organized a pro-Palestine protest. The group posted about the protest and stated their desire to mobilize.



"As Israel and the US threatened Rafah with invasion, the time is now to mobilize! No amount of repression and intimidation will stop us."

This protest is just one of many more taking place on March 2 around the world, from Boston to Rochester, NY to Detroit.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, protesters can be heard chanting "long live Gaza."

Officials report road closures on Van Ness between Connecticut Avenue and Reno Road due to "First Amendment Activity."

