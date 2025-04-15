Caught on camera: Thieves steal tires off of car in Largo parking lot

Video sent to FOX 5 shows thieves brazenly stealing tires off of cars in broad daylight in the parking lot of a Prince George's County hotel. Now police are investigating.

What we know:

The shocking video footage showing the tire thieves in action has gone viral.

The incident, which unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of the DoubleTree Hotel in Largo, was captured on camera and posted to TikTok, quickly gaining hundreds of thousands of views.

At least two vehicles were targeted in the theft, with one victim capturing the moment two suspects removed all four tires from his rental car before fleeing the scene.

What they're saying:

"It’s disgusting and unacceptable," said Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs. "It represents the worst of our community. Fortunately, crimes of this sort are down overall, but even one is too many."

The man who recorded the video says he watched in disbelief from a window while eating breakfast, unable to intervene as the thieves worked quickly and confidently. Another vehicle in the lot was also hit, police said.

Prince George’s County Police have confirmed they are investigating the incidents. However, some residents are calling for more action to keep communities safe.

"I’m really surprised they would do this in broad daylight," said Patricia Monroe of the South Lawn Citizens Association. "Most of my neighbors, that’s how we protect ourselves—by watching out for each other."

Chair Burroughs emphasized the importance of community cooperation.

"We have to protect our community. There are many that try to terrorize our communities," Burroughs said.

What's next:

While authorities have not released detailed suspect descriptions beyond what’s visible in the video, the general manager of the DoubleTree says the hotel is working closely with law enforcement and reviewing its security measures.

They are considering increasing patrols in the parking area to ensure guest safety. The hotel is confident that their customers are safe.