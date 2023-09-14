Thousands in cash, piles of fentanyl and opiate pills, and several handguns were seized by Fairfax County detectives over the end of the summer, officials say.

Authorities posted photos of the confiscated drugs, money and weapons Thursday.

Cash, guns, fentanyl seized in Fairfax County over end of summer (Fairfax Co. Police)

They say more than $154,000 in currency, and over 84,000 grams of illegal drugs, including over 2,500 fentanyl and other opiate pills, were taken in the month of August. Investigators also confiscated five guns.

The busts were made by the department's Organized Crime and Narcotics.