Carroll County volunteer firefighter charged with setting multiple fires

A Carroll County volunteer firefighter has been charged in connection to a series of fires set in the area last year, according to the Mayland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the investigation began in March of last year following a string of intentionally set wood fires in the Eldersburg and Liberty Reservoir area of Carroll County. The fires consisted of leaves, trees, and foliage. Similar fires occurred on May 14 and June 8, 2023.

Investigators were able to connect 20-year-old Allison Nicole Creutzer of Eldersburg to a 911 call made about smoke in the area of Route 32 and Liberty Reservoir bridge on May 8, 2023.



Creutzer, a volunteer firefighter with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, was arrested Saturday evening by the Baltimore Environmental Police, who assisted during the investigation.

She has been charged with intentionally setting fire to grass, brush and woodland, three counts of second-degree malicious burning, and one misdemeanor count of calling in a false report of a fire.

Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department member when the fires occurred. In August 2023, she was suspended due to the ongoing investigation and she did not renew her membership at the end of the year. She later joined the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, where she was a member at the time of her arrest.



"I want to make clear that this one person's alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities — especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I'm disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve," acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement.

After being taken before a District Court Commissioner, Creutzer was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.