Capitol police arrest man with AR-15 in park across from Union Station

U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man with an AR-15 in a park across from Union Station.

Police say there is no reason at this time to believe there is an ongoing threat. No word on any injuries or the identity of the man involved.

USCP are also investigating a suspicious package in the Upper Senate Park. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. According to police, the following road closures are in effect: Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, Northeast to D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, Northeast. Please avoid the area until further notice.

