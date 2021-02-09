Capitals, Flyers game postponed Tuesday night due to COVID-19 concerns

Tonight’s Washington Capitals game against the Philadelphia Flyers will be postponed as a result of a second Flyers player entering the National Hockey League’s COVID Protocols.

The NHL made the announcement Tuesday afternoon after the decision to postpone the game was made by the league’s NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups out of an abundance of caution.

In January, Capitals' star Alex Ovechkin, along with three other players, were added to the NHL's COVID-19 list. The team was also fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols.

NHL officials say the rescheduled date will be announced when available.