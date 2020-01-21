Can you pass this simple civics test?

Maryland Delegates Kathy Szeliga and Trent Kittleman feel Maryland residents just don’t know enough about our government. It’s why they co-sponsored House Bill 834.

The bill requires any Maryland resident to take a basic civics test in order to receive a high school diploma. The bill requires students to answer at least 60 percent of the corrections correctly.

The 100 question test is the same test administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to anyone who looks to become a United States citizen.

Lawmakers say this isn’t an effort to deny anyone a high school diploma rather, a way to equip residents with basic knowledge any citizen should know about our government.

Lawmakers say the bill allows for any method of administration whether it be taken in class, online or even as a take-home test.

House Bill 834 will have its first hearing on February 5.

Lawmakers believe they will have enough support for the bill.

