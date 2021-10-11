Calvert County school bus drivers hold 'sick-out' to protest low wages, lack of benefits

Calvert County school bus drivers say they are holding a 'sick-out' to protest low wages and lack of benefits.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick joined a group of bus drivers outside the Calvert County Board of Education early Monday in Prince Frederick.

"We don't want to be here. We feel like this is our last resort," said driver Missy Koontz who helped plan the rally. Koontz said requests for pay increases coupled with being stripped of life insurance benefits prompted the protest. "It's not getting any better for us. We're constantly losing here."

Koontz said that drivers are expected to drive double the number of bus routes due to bus driver shortages that have impacted the nation.

Demonstrators hope the 'sick-out' will only last one day.