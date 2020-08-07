Calvert County Public Schools teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor student, school officials say

A Calvert County Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave without pay after being charged with sexual abuse of a minor, school officials say.

Officials say Huntingtown High School teacher Bryan Mullins was arrested on Monday, August 3.

Authorities say a former student reported to a school administrator that she and Mullins had engaged in an inappropriate relationship during the 2019-2020 school year. School officials say they turned over the information to social services and law enforcement.