Calvert County mansion parties stopped by court order

FOX 5 is staying ahead of the illegal, disorderly parties drawing in hundreds of people happening across the DMV.

We first told you about the mansion pool party in Montgomery County and then another that happened in Charles County over Memorial Day weekend.

Now, one neighbor in Calvert County is sharing his story about his fight to stop this from happening in his neighborhood.

Back in February 2023, Charlie Lenway sued his neighbor for nuisance – meaning there was a disturbance on his property. After battling it out in court for months, he won the case in January 2024.

Lenway was upset because his neighbor was hosting rowdy parties that were heavily promoted on social media, ultimately inviting strangers to his quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

"This party was being advertised with strippers, hookah, bars, all online," Lenway said.

People who live along Stone Drive in Huntingtown, Maryland would wake up to trash, drugs, wigs, and even used condoms in their yards.

Lenway said it had been happening on a bi-weekly basis for two years, starting back in 2021.

"How it made us feel was almost violated and certainly an impact on the safety and the security of the neighborhood. And primarily, it wasn’t because they were throwing a party, it’s because the people who were going to the party, they didn’t even know who those people were. They were anybody who paid an admission fee and that’s okay if that’s a commercial area, in a quiet, residential area – that’s not okay," Lenway said.

Video shows vehicles parked everywhere in the neighborhood and you can see charter buses picking up and dropping people off; One even got stuck in Lenway’s driveway.

He says the parties quickly turned destructive and violent with fights.

"Our biggest concern was at some point someone was going to pull a gun. To the point that I myself purchased a fairly expensive security system for myself, something I never thought I’d have to do moving to a very quiet, residential area," he said.

A judge issued an injunction, meaning Lenway's neighbor is no longer allowed to throw these types of parties. In addition, law enforcement has the legal authority to shut down the event – if it does happen again.

Lenway’s advice for other people in the DMV dealing with rowdy crowds: "My biggest advice is if it’s happening in someone’s neighborhood, it’s not gonna go away unless you or the neighborhood actively does something and that’s an unfortunate situation."

Lenway got all his neighbors to testify, so there is power in numbers. At this time, he is still waiting to get reimbursed money for the damage done to his house.

