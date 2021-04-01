California man indicted for allegedly attacking Capitol police officer with ‘electroshock weapon’

A California man who allegedly attacked a Capitol police officer with what prosecutors described as an "electroshock weapon" as well as a flagpole during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Fontana has been indicted for charges including:

- One count of obstructing an official proceeding

- One count of impeding, obstructing, or interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a of civil disorder

- One count of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of theft of government property

- One count of destruction of government property

- Three counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Rodriguez is one of hundreds of suspected rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January in an effort to halt the Electoral College vote certification that would ultimately confirm President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The protesters had gathered in D.C. for a rally in Freedom Plaza featuring then-President Donald Trump, who persistently claimed the results of the election were fraudulent.

The FBI believes that potentially hundreds more suspects are still out there.

If you can help police find any of the suspects who participated in criminal activity during the Capitol riot, call 800-225-5324.

