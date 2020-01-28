California lawmaker wants to raise the age that teens can be charged as adults

Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) on Tuesday introduced a bill to raise the age at which young people in California are automatically tried as adults to 20 years old.

Under the bill, 18- and 19-year-olds would be treated as juveniles in criminal proceedings. Right now, that age group is automatically seen in the judicial system as adults.

The intent of SB 889 is to align the treatment of 18- and 19-year-olds with California’s current law that specifies that 16- and 17-year-olds can only be tried as adults in specified circumstances, Skinner said in a news release.

“When teenagers make serious mistakes and commit crimes, state prison is not the answer," Skinner said in a statement. "Processing teenagers through the juvenile justice system will help ensure they receive the appropriate education, counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation services necessary to achieve real public safety outcomes."

According to Skinner's staff, brain science research has shown that the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that helps inhibit impulses and enables organized and planned behavior, is not yet fully developed in 18- and 19-year-olds.

This research, as well as the documented higher incidents of car accidents among 18- and 19-year-olds, is what led most states to raise the legal drinking age to 21 and car rental companies to restrict their services to those 21 and older.

Skinner and her staff said they are working closely the Chief Probation Officers of California, the National Center for Youth Law, and other juvenile justice advocates to craft the legislation.

Reached by phone, representatives for the district attorneys in Alameda and Contra Costa counties said they were reviewing the bill before commenting on it.

Alameda County's Public Defender Brendon Woods said he champions the change.

“Under California law, teenagers can’t buy cigarettes, beer, or even rent a car, yet they can be sent to prison for the rest of their lives," Woods said in a statement. "Kids should be treated like kids. When a young person gets in trouble, they need our help. They don’t need to be locked in a cage.”

This story was repored from Oakland, Calif. Lisa Fernandez's spouse works in Nancy Skinner's office.