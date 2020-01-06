California beachgoer swept away by giant wave in wild footage; county warns visitors about dangerous surf

“Never turn your back on the ocean!”

That’s the message Santa Cruz County wants beachgoers to know after a visitor was swept away by a wave.

The County of Santa Cruz posted a video on Facebook of a visitor to Bonny Doon beach who could be seen perched on a rock as waves crash over him. However, one particularly large wave comes up and appears to wipe the man out.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the area on Thursday as swells were expected to reach up to 25 feet. (Santa Cruz County)

Fortunately, he was rescued by state park workers and did not suffer injuries, according to the Facebook post. But the county doesn’t want other beachgoers to get caught off-guard by waves while visiting the area's beaches, and is warning visitors to take caution.

The county doesn’t want other beachgoers to get caught off-guard by waves while visiting the area. (Santa Cruz County)

“Be careful on your coastal New Year's Day hikes, and never turn your back on the ocean! Waves can sneak up on you, as this Bonny Doon beachgoer recently discovered,” the post read.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the area on Thursday as swells were expected to reach up to 25 feet.

Visit www.foxnews.com for story updates.