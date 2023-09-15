Business jet veers off runway at BWI Marshall Airport 

A business jet veered off the runway on arrival at BWI Marshall Airport Friday temporarily closing the general aviation airstrip to aircraft.

The incident happened Friday morning when a Dassault Falcon 50 that was landing ran off the end of the tarmac.

Officials say three people were onboard the plane. No injuries were reported.

The general aviation runway will remain temporarily closed until the aircraft can be moved from the grass.

They say there was no impact to airline operations.