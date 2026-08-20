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Burglary, attempted sexual assault under investigation in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated August 20, 2026 11:44 AM EDT Published August 20, 2026 11:05 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Burglary reported early August 19 in the 2400 block of Kalorama Road.
    • Victim awoke to a suspect entering her bedroom and using force and threats.
    • Suspect fled before officers arrived.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a burglary and attempted sexual assault reported early August 19 in the 2400 block of Kalorama Road.

What we know:

A female victim told investigators she was asleep around 1:40 a.m. when she heard someone enter her bedroom. When she sat up, the suspect jumped on top of her and used force and threats in an attempt to engage in a sexual act without her consent.

Officers said the occupants of the residence were found uninjured, and the suspect had fled before police arrived. 

The preliminary description lists the suspect as a Black male, 6'4" tall, with thick dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tethered dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.  

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime