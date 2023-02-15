Burglars targeting farms in Frederick County

Bandits are using deceptive tactics to steal from farms throughout Frederick County.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, there have been several recent burglaries involving multiple suspects in areas such as Emmitsburg, Jefferson, Thurmont, Woodsboro and Point of Rocks.

The thieves have been using distraction methods, the sheriff's office says, by telling victims they are there to purchase eggs or farm animals.

They have been known to enter homes without permission in some instances and in other incidents they return and steal property from the homes.

READ MORE: Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads

FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is calling the crimes a "major priority."



"I want to assure Frederick County residents that we are putting every effort into shutting down this burglary ring and for weeks have been saturating the rural areas of the county with all the manpower available in patrol and investigations, along with other investigative efforts," he said. "I have talked to many individuals in the public in recent days, around the county, who have voiced concerns, and I’ve assured them we’re doing everything possible to protect properties and make arrests."

Farms and landscape in Frederick County Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsberg/VW Pics /Universal Images Group via Getty Images)



The sheriff's office warned these incidents typically involve two-to-three women who appear to be foreigners. This group is operating regionally, and is believed to have hit several northern counties in Maryland and in Pennsylvania as well.



The last reported incident to the FCSO was on Jan. 30, however, there have been many undocumented incidents reported through social media outlets and by word of mouth.

READ MORE: Routine traffic stops leading to illegal gun arrests in Frederick County



"This is where we need the public’s help," said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. "We would ask that before the public posts videos, photos, or text to social media about these incidents that happen to them or their neighbors, that they reach out to us first and share that information.



"We have seen a flood of information put out on social media that is not relevant to this regional case and it is hindering our investigations," Lt. Crone continued. "What would help us is if the subject(s) would initially contact and allow us to see the video, photos, and document the incident properly."

Residents are being encouraged to report anything suspicious immediately and take the necessary steps to protect their homes and property.



