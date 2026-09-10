Bullying Buddy app helps children, families and schools address bullying crisis

The Brief Bullying Buddy app gives children, families and schools a real‑time tool to document bullying. Towns says bullying is a national crisis with kids as young as seven affected. The app records incidents and alerts parents in seconds while tracking a child’s location.



Bullying Buddy, a mobile app developed by behavioral therapist and author Tara Lynn Townes, gives children, families and schools a real‑time tool to document bullying and quickly fight back.

What we know:

Towns says bullying remains a national crisis, with children as young as seven affected and suicide an increasing concern. She says many kids hesitate to report bullying because they fear being labeled ‘tattle tales’ or ‘snitches,’ which can deepen their social isolation.

She describes Bullying Buddy, and its adult version, Secure, as tools that record incidents, alert parents within seconds and track a child’s location in common bullying hotspots such as hallways, buses and bathrooms. "This technology works in under six seconds," she said. "It records in real time and alerts the parent so you can see what’s happening to your child and jump in." She notes schools often allow safety‑related apps even when phones aren’t permitted in classrooms.

The app launched in 2025.

Towns says children with disabilities are frequently targeted, adding that her son’s experience with dwarfism inspired the app. She emphasizes empathy as a key part of prevention.

The apps are available on iOS and Android, and Towns’ books and nonprofit Tiny Be Mighty offer additional support for families.

More information can be found online at BullyingBuddy.com.

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