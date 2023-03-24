Bullets fired into bedroom while victim was asleep: DC Police

DC Police say bullets were fired into a victim's home while they were asleep in their bedroom in Southeast.

Officers responded to a call for sounds of gunshots in the 1500 block of Tanner St. SE.

Upon arrival, the victim reported he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard the gunshots and immediately rolled onto the floor.

Featured article

The victim says once the shots stopped, he saw multiple bullet holes in his bedroom window on the third floor. He had minor cuts from the glass window, but refused medical treatment.

If you have any information on this incident, please reach out to DC Police.