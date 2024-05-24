'Bruno' 10-month-old German Shepard and Pitbull mix stolen in Northeast DC

Bruno, a 10-month-old German Shepard and Pitbull mix, was stolen in Northeast, D.C.

"Bruno", a 10-month-old German Shepard and Pitbull mix, was stolen in Northeast, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect and locating the stolen dog.

According to police, the dog was stolen on Thursday, May 23, around 4:10 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s dog from the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast and fled the scene.



The dog was last seen wearing an American flag bandana.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.