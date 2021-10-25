Brian Laundrie's family grieving in private, will not hold funeral for him, attorney says

Brian Laundrie's family is grieving together at an undisclosed location in Florida, attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, left their North Port home on Sunday morning to meet with their daughter, Cassie Laundrie, and her husband, Jimmy Luycx, Fox News reports.

The family's attorney said the parents chose to forego a funeral for their son, whose remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park adjacent to the Carlton Reserve, where law enforcement had been searching for Laundrie for more than a month.

Bertolino said the autopsy on Laundrie's remains, which were described as "bones" by North Port police, did not reveal a cause or manner of his death.

Investigators said the area where the skeletal remains were found had previously been underwater. The FBI identified Laundrie using dental records.

Meanwhile, protesters remained outside the family's home after authorities confirmed Brian Laundrie's death, prompting Bertolino to fire back at supporters of Gabby Petito, Laundrie's fiancée who was found strangled to death in Wyoming.

"If they haven’t gone home already, they should go home," Bertolino said. "This protesting. This witch hunt. This mob-style crucifixion of Chris and Roberta is just wrong. Enough is enough."

The protesters are upset over the Laundries’ perceived silence throughout the investigation, which authorities said made the search for Gabby more difficult.

But Bertolino maintains that Laundrie's parents deserve their privacy as they mourn their son's death.

"Gabby has been found. Brian has been found. The process will play out," he said. "Chris and Roberta have done nothing wrong."