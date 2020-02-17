Expand / Collapse search

Bowie State University's new food pantry provides free, healthy meals to students

BOWIE, Md. - Bowie State University is helping to combat hunger among its students with the opening of their new Nutrition Lounge.

The food pantry, which opened on the school’s campus Monday, will provide free produce, snacks and other healthy  options for students who are worried about where their next meal will come from.

The service was made possible with a $10,000 gift from Food Lion and an ongoing partnership with the Capital Area Food Bank.

This is the sixth food pantry that Food Lion has helped to establish and the first in this area. In addition to being a campus gathering place to with access to free and healthy food, organizers hope the Nutrition Lounge will be able to provide students with nutrition education from a campus dietitian.