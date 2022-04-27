Bouncer sought in deadly assault outside Center City bar turns himself in, officials say

Authorities say a bouncer accused in a deadly assault outside of a Philadelphia bar has turned himself in a day after officials approved third-degree murder charges against him and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say their search for 24-year-old Kenneth Frye came to an end Thursday afternoon when he turned himself in to police. Frye was allegedly captured on surveillance camera punching 41-year-old Eric Pope outside Tabu Lounge and Sports in Center City.

Police say surveillance video from Apr.16 shows Pope being escorted out of the bar around 1 a.m. for being overly intoxicated. While standing along South 12th Street, police believe Frye punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

Eric Pope, 41, died after law enforcement source say he was punched by Philadelphia bar bouncer. Courtesy: Edmund Byrnes

The video shows Pope lying on the ground for a minute before the bouncers moved him to the sidewalk where he stayed for several more minutes as a crowd began to form around him.

Pope died at the hospital one week later, according to police.

Tabu's owner told FOX 29 that the bouncer involved is not an employee of Tabu and that the incident did not occur on their property.

Sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that Frye was employed by Main Line Private Security, an embattled security company that police have received at least five calls about in the past month.

Activists are calling for justice and accountability for Pope, a Massachusetts native who was visiting Philadelphia from Washington D.C. when the deadly assault happened.

Authorities on Wednesday approved a third-degree murder charge against Kenneth Fyre in a deadly assault outside a Philadelphia bar.

"He’s one of the kindest people I know, and I can tell you from New Bedford to Washington to Philly. There’s going to be a void in a lot of lives because every person that Eric touched he really made his place in this heart," close friend Kathy Dehner said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said they are additionally aware of reports of troubling interactions involving private security workers at Gayborhood establishments.

They encourage members of the public who wish to share information with authorities that could lead to additional criminal investigations to contact the Philadelphia Hate Crimes Hotline: 215-686-8913.