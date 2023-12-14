Boston mayor sends holiday party invite meant only for 'electeds of color,' dividing city councilors

article

Boston's Democratic mayor has come under fire after she sent out invitations for a holiday party intended only for minority city councilors.

Michelle Wu, the city's first Asian American mayor, recently had her aide, Denise DosSantos, send out an email for the event.

"Honorable members: On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party," the email said, according to the Boston Herald .

The city leader quickly drew criticism after it became apparent the email was sent to all city councilors, seven of whom are White. The invitation was meant only for the city's six councilors "of color."

Fifteen minutes after the email was sent out, DosSantos apologized and clarified that the invitation was only meant for minority city councilors. However, she did not apologize for planning a party that excluded White city leaders.

"I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow," DosSantos wrote. "I did send that to everyone by accident and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused."

The revelation about the holiday party quickly received responses from Boston's city council.

Outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker, a White man, called the mayor's exclusion of certain members "unfortunate and divisive," according to the Boston Herald.

Citing recent tensions on the City Council, Baker did not speculate about the reasoning behind the mayor's decision to host the party but said he did not think it was a "good move."

"I find it unfortunate that with the temperature the way it is, that we would further division," he added.

Baker said he was not personally insulted by the decision.

"I don't really get offended too easily," he said. "To offend me, you're going to have to do much more than not invite me to a party."

Black City Councilor Brian Worrell held a different opinion and defended the invitation, suggesting the holiday party was merely a way to represent "all kinds of special groups" in the Boston government.

"We make space and spaces for all kinds of specific groups in the city and city government. This is no different, and the Elected Officials of Color has been around for more than a decade," Worrell said in a statement.

He also stressed that DosSantos had "no ill will" when sending the email.

Five-term Boston city councilor Michael McCormack said the party was not typical of the mayor's office and said former city leaders would have invited the entire chamber.

"The problem is that Boston and race, unfortunately, are synonymous," McCormack said. "I'm just hoping it was a mistake. It's not something that anyone in the mayor's office should be proud of."

On Wednesday, Wu spokesperson Ricardo Patron said that the Electeds of Color group had asked the mayor to host the annual party. He stressed the event was just one of several happening throughout the season.

Wu is planning a holiday party for all cabinet members, city councilors and the legislature next week.

The Boston Mayor's Office did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.