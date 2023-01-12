Bomb threat reported on school bus in Prince William County

A bomb threat was reported on a school bus carrying high school students in Prince William County.

The frightening incident took place Thursday afternoon after kids from Forest Park High School were released for the day.

Prince William County police said the bus drove back to the school, and all the students were taken off safely.

A k9 was sent to search the bus, which was isolated, police said, and no explosives were found.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



