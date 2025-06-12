Boil water advisory issued for upper Northwest DC

The Brief A boil water advisory has been issued for several parts of Northwest D.C. The warning comes after a water pump station experienced a loss of power and led to a loss of water pressure. D.C. Water says this kind of pressure loss can allow contaminants to enter the distribution system, which could pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment.



D.C. has issued a boil water advisory for several neighborhoods in Northwest.

What we know:

According to D.C. Water and Sewer Authority, a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued due to a loss of water pressure that is impacting nearly 5,000 customers.

"This is a precautionary notice to customers in the impacted area to boil water that may be ingested due to water of unknown quality in this localized area of the system. When water service is restored, customers should not drink the water without boiling it first. This advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink," D.C. Water says.

DC Water advises customers to search their address on the interactive map at dcwater.com or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400 to determine if they are in the impact area of this advisory. Customers in the impacted area should boil water used for drinking and cooking. Customers outside this area can continue normal water use.

What they're saying:

Customers in the impact area should follow this guidance at this time:

Discard any beverages and ice made after 2:27 p.m., on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool .

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Preparing and cooking food

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing infant formula

Making ice

Washing dishes by hand

Giving water to pets

*Do not use home filtering devices without boiling the water.

The backstory:

D.C. Water says on June 12, a water pump station experienced a loss of power which resulted in pump failures and a subsequent loss of system pressure.

They say power has been restored and pressures in the system have been restored but the loss of pressure in the distribution system, "may have caused backpressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems."

They say this kind of pressure loss can allow contaminants to enter the distribution system, which could pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.

"Bacteria and other disease-causing contamination such as viruses and parasites can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems," D.C. Water says.

They say anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical care.

"We have no information the water was contaminated by this incident, but we issue this advisory as a precaution while we test the water. DC Water will collect samples in the impacted area. The advisory will be lifted when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria are present and all customers can continue normal water use, which we anticipate will be late Friday, June 13, at the earliest," the organization's statement continues to say. the organization's statement continues to say.

They are asking the public to share this information.