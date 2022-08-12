A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission for parts of Montgomery County following a water main break.

The break was reported Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area.

WSSC says approximately 2,200 customers have been impacted.

Residents and businesses can use an interactive map to see if they need to boil their water.

If you live in the affected area, you should bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool it before:

嵯rinking

媲rushing teeth

慌ashing fruits and vegetables

感reparing baby food and formula

愚aking ice

廉iving to pets

WSSC says all stored water, drinks or ice made recently should be discarded.

Boiled water can be stored in a clean container with a cover. Water does not have to be boiled before it is used for bathing as long as it is not consumed.

It is unclear when the advisory will be lifted.