Boeing CEO to testify before US Senate panel today

Boeing’s chief executive will testify before a Senate panel where he will face questioning over safety issues and manufacturing problems with the plane maker.

CEO David Calhoun is appearing before the Senate investigations committee on Tuesday, marking his first appearance before Congress by Calhoun since a panel blew out of a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. There were no serious injuries in the incident, but it renewed worries about Boeing's best-selling commercial aircraft.

The families of victims who died in the Boeing Max crash in Ethiopia in 2019 are planning to attend the hearing on Capitol Hill. The families have pressured the Justice Department repeatedly to prosecute Boeing.

FILE-Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, leaves a meeting with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in Hart Building, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Boeing was reeling from deadly 737 Max aircraft crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia. In May, the Justice Department said Boeing violated a settlement that allowed the company to avoid criminal prosecution after the deadly crashes.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who chairs the Senate investigations committee, first asked Calhoun to appear before the committee after a whistleblower, a Boeing quality engineer, alleged that manufacturing mistakes were raising safety risks on two of the biggest Boeing planes, the 787 Dreamliner and the 777. He said the company needed to explain why the public should be confident about Boeing’s work.

Boeing challenged the whistleblower's allegations, stating that extensive testing and inspections showed none of the problems the engineer had predicted.

In March, Calhoun announced he would retire at the end of the year, and the head of Boeing’s commercial airplanes department resigned the day of Calhoun's announcement, the AP noted.

