Body of missing man found in shopping cart in Herndon

The body of a 39-year-old man was found Tuesday afternoon stuffed into a shopping cart near an apartment complex in Herndon.

On Thursday, the Fairfax County Police Department confirmed the deceased individual as Jamison Jones.

Jones was reported missing nearly a week ago on Jan. 11, and the department believed he was "endangered" due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

A spokesperson for the department said the body was spotted Tuesday afternoon near Masons Ferry Drive.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family," the department posted via X.

It's unclear how the victim died. However, no foul play is suspected.

Jones' death remains under investigation.