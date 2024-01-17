Expand / Collapse search

Body of missing man found in shopping cart in Herndon

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Body found in Herndon; police investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Fairfax County after a body was found near an apartment in Herndon.

HERNDON, Va. - The body of a 39-year-old man was found Tuesday afternoon stuffed into a shopping cart near an apartment complex in Herndon.

On Thursday, the Fairfax County  Police Department confirmed the deceased individual as Jamison Jones. 

Jones was reported missing nearly a week ago on Jan. 11, and the department believed he was "endangered" due to mental and/or physical health concerns. 

A spokesperson for the department said the body was spotted Tuesday afternoon near Masons Ferry Drive.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family," the department posted via X. 

It's unclear how the victim died. However, no foul play is suspected. 

Jones' death remains under investigation. 