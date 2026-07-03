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Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Potomac River day after going missing

By
FOX 5 DC
Montgomery County
Published July 3, 2026 4:27 PM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 4:27 PM EDT
16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park
16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park

16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park

A search is underway after authorities say a teen went missing while swimming at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The Brief

    • Rescue crews have found the body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Potomac River.
    • The boy went missing on Thursday, July 2, while swimming with friends at Great Falls Park.
    • Officials have not identified the boy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Rescue crews recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy from the Potomac River on Friday, one day after the boy went missing.

What we know:

Swift Water Team members found the boy's body around 9 a.m. on Friday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

The boy went missing at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, after he went to swim in the river with friends in Great Falls Park. By noon, boats and personnel were pulled off the river.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park

Rescue crews brought the boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine his cause of death. 

What we don't know:

The boy has not yet been identified. Fire and Rescue officials said on Thursday that the Montgomery County Police Department would be releasing the boy's name and his cause of death once it's determined.

The backstory:

Last month, the body of another swimmer, a 20-year-old Towson University student, was recovered after he went missing in the Potomac River near Great Falls.

His body was recovered the day after he disappeared. When embedded with one of the Montgomery County water rescue teams during that previous search, officials emphasized to FOX 5 that nobody should swim anywhere in the river at any time.

The Source: Information in this story is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief David Pazos and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.

Montgomery CountyMissing Persons