Bobby Brown in DC as he launches food company with line of sauces, spices and specialty coffee

From New Edition to in the kitchen - singer Bobby Brown has launched his own food company!

The company features Brown’s own line of sauces, spices and specialty coffee.

FOX 5's Guy Lambert caught up with Brown before New Edition's show at Capital One Arena to talk about the new brand.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bobby Brown launches food company

Brown said his love for cooking grew out of his time spent in the kitchen as a boy when he was being punished. "That for me became a passion," he said of his early days watching and helping family members cook.

His full line of foods are available online.