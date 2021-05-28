Blue Angels fly over Annapolis for Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony

The famous Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy will take to the skies over the Annapolis area Friday the Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The flyover caps a week of celebration at the Naval Academy. Earlier this week the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2022 completed the annual Herndon Monument climb.