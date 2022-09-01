Bladensburg High School lockdown lifted after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police

A high school in Prince George's County was placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say.

The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.

According to Prince George's County Police, a student reported seeing another student with a prohibited item, and as a result, the school was placed in a lockdown.

Police say the call came in around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities announced just before 3 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.

Police say no items were found on the school's campus.

